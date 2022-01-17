Pharrell Williams calls for economic equity during MLK event in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WRIC) — Singer and music producer Pharrell Williams is challenging corporate America to “do more” by supporting entrepreneurs of color and adopting economic equity measures.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that in remarks Monday during the Urban League of Hampton Roads’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards program, Williams said big businesses need to invest in people of color.

He also urged businesses and philanthropists to support the Urban League. He thanked the local chapter for their work in financial wellness, health and housing.

Williams is a Virginia native, he was born in Virginia Beach and has remained involved in the state. Recently, the musician spoke at the Norfolk State University graduation. He campaigned for Terry McAuliffe ahead of the 2021 election.

Williams’ cancelled his music festival Something in the Water in October 2021 saying that the City of Virginia Beach has a “toxic energy” and he wishes the city took a more proactive stance after a police officer fatally shot his cousin. His cousin, Donovon Lynch, was shot and killed by Solomon D. Simmons III on March 27 at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.