Pharrell Williams, others honor Virginia man shot by police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams and the Rev. William J. Barber were among those who spoke at the funeral for a Black man who was shot by police in Virginia Beach.

Twenty-five-year-old Donovon Lynch was killed March 27 along the city’s popular oceanfront strip shortly after two other shootings unleashed chaos.

Police said Lynch had a handgun that was recovered from the scene. But the officer’s body camera hadn’t been activated. An investigation is ongoing.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Barber said Lynch’s death raises too many questions.

Pharrell Williams is Lynch’s cousin and a Virginia Beach native. He called for a forum to discuss about the issues the city is facing.

