Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water now a week-long festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Pharrell William’s Something in The Water returns for its second year as a week-long festival.

The multi-day festival will run from April 20 to April 26, 2020, and will feature expanded programming throughout the week. Music artists will take the stage from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26.

During the week, Pharrell plans on bringing the ‘brightest minds from the culinary world, technology, environmental sustainability, health & wellness, media and more.’

Virginia residents can purchase their tickets on Saturday, October 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those who attended the event last year will be able to get presale tickets during that time frame as well using instructions sent to their email.

A 3-day general admission ticket starts at $150, 3-day VIP tickets are $500. Tickets allow entry to the festival on April 24-26.

Events running from April 20-24, could require an RSVP or the purchase of a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach box office, or online here.

“In 2019, Pharrell launched the first-ever Something in the Water, a multi-day music festival and cultural experience on the beach in his hometown of Virginia Beach,” event organizers said.

For more information about SITW, click here.