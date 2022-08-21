GLOCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – An early morning crash on a bridge in Gloucester County has closed lanes of traffic temporarily and a bridge until further notice.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed lanes on the Route 17 northbound bridge over Dragon Run in Gloucester County following an early morning crash this weekend. The crash caused damage to the bridge and repairs are still ongoing.

As of Sunday, Aug. 21, traffic on Route 17 has been reduced to one northbound lane and one southbound lane near Dragon Drive. The bridge will remained closed until repairs can be made, and there is no reopening time available.

Credit: Virginia Department of Transportation

Drivers on Route 17 in the area should expect delays.