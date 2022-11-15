CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — In the wake of the tragedy in which five students were shot, three of whom were killed, the Charlottesville community has come together to grieve and process the mass shooting that occurred on the University of Virginia campus Sunday, Nov. 13.
A police investigation revealed that at around 10:30 p.m., around 25 people were on a charter bus coming back from a field trip when shots were fired that killed football team members D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. Two other students were shot and taken to the hospital.
Police established the crime scene around the bus, which was located near the Culbreth Road Parking Garage, and worked to investigate overnight and through Monday. The school was locked down until around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
By noon Monday, memorials began to pop up across Charlottesville and UVA’s immediate campus on front porches, at academic landmarks, and at Scott Stadium, paying respect to the victims.
Across the University, students were seen creating banners that included the names and numbers of the student-athletes who lost their lives. Other banners simply read, “Virginia strong.”
Students, faculty and Charlottesville community members gathered at the University for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims Monday night.
A prayer service was held at a local church, St. Paul’s Memorial Church, Monday night.
By Tuesday, masses of flowers were seen at Scott Stadium, laid in honor of the three killed football players.