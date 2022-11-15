CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — In the wake of the tragedy in which five students were shot, three of whom were killed, the Charlottesville community has come together to grieve and process the mass shooting that occurred on the University of Virginia campus Sunday, Nov. 13.

A police investigation revealed that at around 10:30 p.m., around 25 people were on a charter bus coming back from a field trip when shots were fired that killed football team members D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. Two other students were shot and taken to the hospital.

Police established the crime scene around the bus, which was located near the Culbreth Road Parking Garage, and worked to investigate overnight and through Monday. The school was locked down until around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Police investigators work around a bus which is believed to be the site of an overnight shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Police investigators work around a bus which is believed to be the site of an overnight shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 in Charlottesville. Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) A Virginia State Trooper watches a tow truck drier as he hooks up a bus believed to be the site of an overnight shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A Virginia State Trooper walks to a tow truck as a bus believed to be the site of an overnight shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia is hooked up Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

By noon Monday, memorials began to pop up across Charlottesville and UVA’s immediate campus on front porches, at academic landmarks, and at Scott Stadium, paying respect to the victims.

Across the University, students were seen creating banners that included the names and numbers of the student-athletes who lost their lives. Other banners simply read, “Virginia strong.”

University of Virginia students were seen creating banners that included the names and numbers of the student-athletes who lost their lives. Other banners simply read, “Virginia strong.” (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News)

University of Virginia students were seen creating banners that included the names and numbers of the student-athletes who lost their lives. Other banners simply read, “Virginia strong.” (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News) University of Virginia students were seen creating banners that included the names and numbers of the student-athletes who lost their lives. Other banners simply read, “Virginia strong.” (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News) University of Virginia students were seen creating banners that included the names and numbers of the student-athletes who lost their lives. Other banners simply read, “Virginia strong.” (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News)

Students, faculty and Charlottesville community members gathered at the University for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims Monday night.

Students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead the night before at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead the night before at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Luke Sommers, of Centerville,Va., takes a moment to himself as he gathers for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead the night before at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead the night before at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead the night before at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead the night before at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Members of the University of Virginia’s football team embrace during a vigil in response to shootings that happened on campus the night before in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress via AP)

A prayer service was held at a local church, St. Paul’s Memorial Church, Monday night.

A sign out front of St. Paul’s Memorial Church informs of a prayer service in response to the shootings that happened on the University of Virginia campus the night before, in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress via AP)

A person attends a prayer service at St. Paul’s Memorial Church in response to the shootings that happened on the University of Virginia campus the night before in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress via AP)

By Tuesday, masses of flowers were seen at Scott Stadium, laid in honor of the three killed football players.

Flowers were laid as tokens of respect and in memory of the victims of a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night. (Photo: Allie Barefoot / 8News) Flowers were laid as tokens of respect and in memory of the victims of a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night. (Photo: Allie Barefoot / 8News)