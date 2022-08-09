Multiple fire crews and first responders responded to a fire on Lake Gaston on Monday, Aug. 8 , 2022. Credit: South Hill Volunteer Fire Department

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple fire crews and first responders took on a blaze at Lake Gaston that engulfed a boat and a jet ski on Monday night.

Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Department, La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department, South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Gaston First Responders and Southside Rescue Squad responded to the 100 block of Lakeview Drive on Monday, August 8 at 11:24 p.m. for a reported fire.

According to crews, upon arrival, they saw a boat house, jet ski, and boat in flames. During the incident, the jet ski had floated away and was going towards other docks. It was retrieved by first responders.

Crews were also assisted by the Churchhill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department in Warren County, NC and the department’s fire boat.

Units remained on scene until 2:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

At this time, no cause has been released for the fire. No injuries were reported.