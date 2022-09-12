BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion.

According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Road when the explosion occurred.

Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. when people reported that they heard the explosion as far away as Euclid Avenue, and neighbors reported that the blast shook their houses.

Photos show debris spread across the area. Crews are now in the process of cleaning up and putting out hot spots, which required an excavator.

Armstrong said that crews will remain at the scene for at least a few more hours to ensure the scene is under control and continue investigating the incident. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

“We’re starting the investigation,” Armstrong said. “There were reports that it could be propane, so we’re looking at that to see if that could be involved. Right now, we just don’t know. Once we get the heavy equipment in here and start digging through the pile and moving some of the debris around, we can get in there and try to piece it together.”

The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, Bristol Virginia Fire Department, Bristol Virginia Police and Bristol Virginia life-saving crew responded to the incident.