RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first snowfall of the season has arrived!

While the snow may not have had time to accumulate in a significant way, here’s a look at central Virginia’s short-lived winter wonderland.

Roxi the Science Lab looking stunning in the snow in Richmond. (Photo: Camille Schrier)

First snow of the season teases winter wonderland in Chesterfield County. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

The snowfall follows a powerful storm that began yesterday with around three inches of rain in our area. The storm even caused flash flooding in some areas in the late evening hours.

As that storm system wraps up and pulls away, it has dragged cold air into the region, turning rain to snow.

(Photo: Steve Macek, Goochland County)

While the snow did not significantly accumulate, the wet road conditions and chilly weather have caused some school districts in the region to delay the start of the school day.

First snow of the season teases winter wonderland in Chesterfield County. (Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

If you have any snow photos from this morning that you would like to share, send your submissions to news@wric.com.