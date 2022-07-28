WISE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency evacuations were being conducted in the town of Pound on Thursday, July 28, after thunderstorms resulted in severe flooding in the area.

Units from the Appalachia, Coeburn and Wise Fire Departments assisted residents with the evacuations. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police were also on the scene to help.

The All Saints Episcopal Church in Norton, located at 1025 Virginia Avenue NW, will serve dinner to residents, law enforcement officers, emergency personnel and all others affected by the flooding on Thursday night, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Check out photos of the flood below.

Flooding in Pound, Va. Photo credit: Wise County Sheriff’s Office

