ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Rockingham County Fire and Rescue crews responded Friday morning to an incident at the Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park, where a visitor had allegedly fallen approximately thirty feet down a cliff from the back of a campsite.

According to the county’s fire department, park staff and the area’s Technical Rescue Team were able to locate, extricate and treat the visitor.

Shenandoah National Park Skyline Drive visitor rescue. Photo credit: Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue

Shenandoah National Park Skyline Drive visitor rescue. Photo credit: Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue

The visitor was flown to UVA Health for trauma care, the county’s fire department said.

The Skyline Drive runs 105 miles north and south along the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Shenandoah National Park. It is the only public road through the property, according to the National Park Service’s website.