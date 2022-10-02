RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian tore through western Florida last week, leaving a path of destruction is its wake.

Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.

Below are images showing how the winds, rain and tides affected Virginia, particularly in the coastal areas. The forecast for central Virginia is predicting rain for the next few days with coastal flooding.

Did you capture the storm’s impact? Send in your photos to share at news@wric.com

A tree is seen down in the Thoroughgood neighborhood of Virginia Beach, Va., during the afternoon’s severe weather, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

A snapped tree brought down power lines along Michigan Avenue causing a power outage to the Colonial Place neighborhood in Norfolk, Va., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

A car drives through floodwaters and past three already stranded vehicles in downtown Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Mike Shumate captured this image on Friday, Sept. 30, and posted on his social media account with the caption “Winds are howling up to 48mph gusts along the Lafayette River here in Norfolk, Va. Tidal Flooding is having a hard time receding due to the strong East Winds.” Photo credit: Mike Shumate / Twitter