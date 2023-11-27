WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — First lady Dr. Jill Biden announced this year’s holiday theme at the White House Monday, Nov. 27.

Biden says this year’s theme, “Magic, Wonder and Joy,” was designed for White House visitors to see the spirit of the holidays through the eyes of a child.

“The 2023 White House Holiday Display is designed to capture the pure, unfiltered delight and imagination of childhood, to encourage visitors to reflect on this time of year with hearts open to the magic, wonder, and joy of the season,” the White House said.

The décor includes 98 Christmas trees, more than 142,000 lights, over 22,000 bells and nearly 34,000 ornaments, according to the White House. It takes more than 300 volunteers from across the country a full week to decorate the inside and outside of the national capital.

The White House expects to welcome approximately 100,000 visitors during the holiday season.

Check out photos of the holiday decor below:

Underneath papier-mache reindeer, first lady Jill Biden speaks during the unveiling of the White House holiday decorations, in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Holiday decorations adorn the China Room of the White House for the 2023 theme “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Holiday decorations adorn the Library of the White House for the 2023 theme “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Holiday decorations adorn the Vermeil Room of the White House for the 2023 theme “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Holiday decorations adorn the Blue Room of the White House for the 2023 theme “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Holiday decorations adorn the State Dining Room of the White House for the 2023 theme “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Holiday decorations adorn the Cross Hall of the White House for the 2023 theme “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Holiday decorations adorn the State Dining Room of the White House for the 2023 theme “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Holiday decorations adorn the East Room of the White House for the 2023 theme “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

