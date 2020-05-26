PHOTOS: Memorial Day across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in a long-running legal challenge by a transgender man who sued a Virginia school board after he was barred as a student from using the boys’ bathrooms at his high school.

A judge ruled last year that the Gloucester County School Board discriminated against Gavin Grimm. The school board has appealed that ruling to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. The court will hear arguments Tuesday.