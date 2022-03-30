CREWE, Va. (WRIC) – Two men have multiple dog bites and scratches all over their bodies after being attacked by six dogs in Crewe, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.

Crewe Police are working with the Nottoway County Commonwealth’s Attorney to look at charging the owner of the dogs.

The mother of one of the victims, who showed 8News graphic photos of the dog bites covering her son’s body, said he is still in pain after being attacked by six pit bulls.

The dogs busted out of a fence on West Maryland Avenue and ran to Carter Street where they attacked a man walking down the street.

The yard where the six dogs escaped before attacking two men in Crewe, Va. (Photo courtesy of Sabrina Shutters).

“Of course it was very chaotic,” said Crewe police officer James Morgan, who was one of the authorities on scene Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Morgan confirms a second man was bitten and scratched as well. “This person had witnessed it and had gone to his aid to try to help him and ended up getting attacked in the process,” he explained.

Nottoway County Animal Control officer Sheila Estes said one of the men used a stick to beat off the dogs.

“The gentleman that did step in to help, he did have a stick, but he ended up having the worst puncture wound,” Estes said.

Drops of blood still line the sidewalk on Carter Street leading up to where neighbors said one man jumped the fence to escape the dogs.

Jolene Shinette-Smith, Levar Shinette’s mother, told 8News that her son was one of the victims, giving photos to 8News showing his arms, legs, back and other areas covered in wounds.

Wounds from dog attack in Crewe, Va. (Photo courtesy of Jolene C. Shinette-Smith).

The owner was on scene within minutes to corral the dogs and surrendered them to Nottoway County Animal Control, according to police. The dogs have been euthanized.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for about 30 years and this is the first multiple dog attack I’ve witnessed,” Morgan said.

Morgan said one of the men is doing well and has been released from the hospital. Police haven’t heard from the second victim on what his condition is.