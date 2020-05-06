PHOTOS & VIDEO: Rally to reopen Virginia held in downtown Richmond

Three hundred inmates at Buckingham Correctional Center will have to be retested for the novel coronavirus after swabs were "apparently mistakenly shipped" to another facility by the lab running tests on the samples, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday.

VADOC spokeswoman Lisa Kinney told 8News that on April 27 the department delivered 300 offender swabs taken by the staff at Buckingham to the commercial lab Genetworx. The lab, according to Kinney, inadvertently transported the swabs to Bland Correctional Center instead of testing the samples.