PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents across Virginia have begun to see snowfall on Monday during the forecasted wintry mix. Check back with this article throughout the day for new photos!

Are you seeing snow in your area? Send your photos to 8News by emailing news@wric.com.

Prince William County

Light dusting of snow seen in Lake Ridge area of Prince William County (Photo: Sheryl Harlow)

(Photo: Sheryl Harlow)

(Photo: Sheryl Harlow)

(Photo: Sheryl Harlow)