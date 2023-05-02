VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Despite a myriad of weather delays and performance cancelations — and an outright cancelation of the last day, festivalgoers took over Virginia Beach to celebrate their love of music at Pharrell’s Something In The Water.

The annual weekend festival took place from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, April 30 — although, with severe weather abounding on the last day, the festival was canceled Sunday. But, that didn’t stop fans from cheering and singing along during the time they had.

The Kid Laroi and The Jonas Brothers took to the stage for Saturday performances, in addition to Virginia native Chris Brown, Grammy-winning P Diddy, ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Lotto and many more.



Something In The Water 2023 (Photo: Annie Gallo/8News)

The festival may have been canceled Sunday, but that did not stop Grammy-nominated artist Chika from meeting her fans. She told 8News she found out her performance was canceled just 15 minutes before she was supposed to be there. It was then that Chika decided to send a message out on social media for fans to meet her at a restaurant on the oceanfront.

“I just wanted to make sure I was able to talk to fans and see them interact,” Chika told 8News. “Because that’s what making music is for.”

Two of those fans, Brianna Jones and Serenity Smith, are from Richmond. They were looking forward to seeing Chika perform on a big stage. But instead, they got hugs and even a few impromptu songs.

“I was super excited to meet her. And although I wasn’t able to hear her, being able to meet her and see her in person, and have this meet-and-greet, has been absolutely everything,” the girls said at the meet-and-greet.

Brianna Jones and Serenity Smith attend meet-and-greet with Chika after her performance cancelation at Something In The Water 2023 (Photo: Annie Gallo/8News)

“You may have missed out on the experience on the water, but you gained the experience to meet and connect. That’s really important, that’s very special,” the girls continued.

While this may not have been the first year bad weather has affected the festival, Pharrell is hoping to make a few changes in date going forward — so it could be the last.

“Next year we will shift the dates because this rain ain’t playing, but we will be!” the artist and festival founder said Sunday evening after the day’s cancelation. “Next year, more acts, more merch, more food… just more! Continued blessings and favor to you all, Pharrell.”