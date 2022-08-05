PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WRIC) — As flooding continues to impact communities throughout Kentucky, South Hill Volunteer firefighters have been deployed to Hazard, Ky. to assist emergency crews with clean up.

Volunteers first arrived in Hazard on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to drop off supplies and donations to the community before meeting with other emergency crews at the Hazard Fire Department.

Crews are now assisting in removing removing debris and mud from homes that were impacted in the flooding, as well as searching for signs of life.

“Our team is in good spirits and are lucky enough to have cell service in some areas to stay in contact with their family and friends back here in Virginia,” the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 4. “Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they battle the gruesome heat and poor conditions.”

The crews are set to return on Sunday, Aug. 7.