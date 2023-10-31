SHENANDOAH, Va. (WRIC) — It’s peak fall foliage season in Virginia.

Across the Commonwealth, Virginians are out and about taking in the vibrant colors as the crisp leaves shine their brightest of the season.

No matter where you go, you’re sure to see bright pops of scarlet from falling red maple leaves, an abundance of rust, apricot and bronze from the beech and hickory trees, and deep red, amber and russet from the many mighty oaks across the state.

Take a look below at some of the peak foliage as seen across the landscape of the Shenandoah Mountain range.

View driving west into the Blue Ridge Mountains (Photo: 8News)

View from Castle Vineyards in Luray, Virginia (Photo: 8News)

View from Blue Horizon Winery in Etlan, Virginia (Photo: 8News)

View from Blue Horizon Winery in Etlan, Virginia (Photo: 8News)

View from Skyline Drive (Photo: 8News)

View from Skyline Drive (Photo: 8News)

View from Skyline Drive (Photo: 8News)

Do you have photos of fall foliage in Virginia? Send us an email with the photos to news@wric.com!