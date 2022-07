(Courtesy of the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A truck carrying chocolate and pasta noodles caught fire on Interstate 81 Thursday, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

The incident reportedly occurred at mile marker 135 near the Fort Lewis exit.

There were no reported injuries, according to authorities.

(Courtesy of the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department)

