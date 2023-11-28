RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin’s Virginia Executive Mansion is decked out for the holidays, with Virginia-grown wreaths and a 10-foot Christmas tree.

On Monday, Nov. 27, the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association (VCTGA) presented Gov. Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin with a Christmas tree and two wreaths — causing Gov. Youngkin to proclaim December as Virginia Christmas Tree Month.

The 10-foot Christmas tree is from Sweet Providence Christmas Tree Farm, located in Floyd County.

The wreaths include features from several trees — including fraser fir, white pine and red cedar –which were made by Lori Grove of Caritas Tree Farm in Mount Solon.

“The Christmas season and time spent with loved ones around the tree spark so many wonderful memories for many Virginia families,” Gov. Youngkin said. “We thank Sweet Providence Christmas Tree Farm, Caritas Tree Farm and the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association for the stunning tree and wreaths.”

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Christmas trees are an important sector of Virginia’s agriculture and forestry industries — with more than 460 farms located throughout the state.

Virginia is the seventh leading state of a large Christmas tree population, sixth in tree acreage and 13th in the number of operations with tree sales.

(Photo: Lori Massengill, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin)

(Photo: Lori Massengill, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin)

(Photo: Lori Massengill, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin)

(Photo: Lori Massengill, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin)