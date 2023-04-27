Williamsburg fire crews responded to the 700 block of Hamilton Street for a house fire on April 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the City of Williamsburg)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Firefighters rescued a cat from a Williamsburg house fire that displaced two people.

Crews responded to a house on Hamilton Street on Thursday morning after an off-duty firefighter arrived in the area and saw heavy smoke coming from the roof, a spokesperson for the city of Williamsburg wrote in a release.

The off-duty firefighter knocked on the door, but nobody was home. The response included 34 fire personnel and four police officers, and it took firefighters more than an hour to mark the blaze under control, according to the release.

Williamsburg fire crews responded to the 700 block of Hamilton Street for a house fire on April 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the City of Williamsburg)

A cat in the home was rescued and taken to a local veterinarian to be evaluated. No injuries were reported and the two people living in the home are being helped by family members, the city said in its release.

An investigation is underway.