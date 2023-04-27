WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Firefighters rescued a cat from a Williamsburg house fire that displaced two people.
Crews responded to a house on Hamilton Street on Thursday morning after an off-duty firefighter arrived in the area and saw heavy smoke coming from the roof, a spokesperson for the city of Williamsburg wrote in a release.
The off-duty firefighter knocked on the door, but nobody was home. The response included 34 fire personnel and four police officers, and it took firefighters more than an hour to mark the blaze under control, according to the release.
A cat in the home was rescued and taken to a local veterinarian to be evaluated. No injuries were reported and the two people living in the home are being helped by family members, the city said in its release.
An investigation is underway.