MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Peach lovers are in for a treat. Pick your own peach season is beginning, kicking off with a summer festival.

The 10th Annual Peach Day Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 23 at Graves Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria.

Admission and parking to the festival are free.

The festival will feature craft vendors, hayrides, pony rides, horseback trail rides, and all day live music from Jimmy O. Plenty of snacks and refreshments will be served, of course featuring peach treats like peach ice cream, peach preserves, and peach wine.