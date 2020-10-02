Piedmont Health District reporting case of COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in child, bringing state total to 10

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Piedmont Health District a child is ill with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome which is associated with COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to 10.

The health district said the child is showing “marked improvement.”

According to health experts, MIS-C can cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs. Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.

The first MIS-C case was reported in the United Kingdom in April. The first U.S. case was reported in New York City in early May.

