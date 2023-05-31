FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — One of the Piedmont Regional Jail inmates who escaped from custody one month ago has pleaded guilty to his escape.

Bruce Carroll Callahan Jr., 44, had been detained at the Farmville jail pending trial for federal drug distribution and gun charges out of North Carolina.

Callahan escaped from his housing unit through an unsecured door on the night of April 30. He then scaled the fencing surrounding the jail and made his escape, according to authorities.

But after a seven-day multi-state search, Callahan surrendered to local law enforcement officers in Farmville on the morning of May 8. Officers said he was injured and in poor health when he pulled an outdoor fire alarm on the Longwood University campus and asked for medical assistance.

Bruce Callahan, 44, of North Carolina, had reportedly been convicted of multiple federal drug charges. (Courtesy of Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office)

Callahan is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the jailbreak.

In an otherwise unrelated jailbreak, a second inmate also escaped on that very same day — nearly 21 hours earlier. Alder Marin Sotelo, 26, escaped from the very same door as Callahan around 1:40 a.m.

Police said Sotelo was provided a getaway car which he used to travel to Mexico, where he was captured four days after his escape on May 4.