ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died in a plane crash that occurred in the county Wednesday evening.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the person killed in the crash was the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the small, single-engine aircraft.

The plane crashed around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Union Springs area of Rockingham County, nestled in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley.

Hutcheson says the Federal Aviation Administration and Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.