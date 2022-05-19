FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 14-year-old boy was detained Wednesday after school administrators received a tip that the student had a firearm in his possession.

The Fredericksburg Police Department said officers were responding to Walker Grant Middle School regarding a suspended student who trespassed on school property. While talking with the 14-year-old, school administrators received a tip that the student was in possession of a gun. The student was searched and was found to have an unloaded pistol with three magazines – two of which were empty – in his possession just before 8 a.m.

Police said investigators were confident the boy did not intend to use the firearm to hurt anybody.

The teen was taken into custody and has been charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property. He is currently at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.