Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts now vaccinating essential workers

DANVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside health districts announced on Tuesday that they are now including frontline essential workers and medically high risk individuals in Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccination.

Medically high risk individuals are people ages 16 to 64 with CDC specified medical conditions or disabilities that increase the risk of severe COVID-19.

“We are very excited to be able to now offer the vaccine to everyone in Phase 1b,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the PDHD and SSHD. “Now that we are able to reach out to more of our residents on the pre-registration list to schedule appointments, be sure to answer your phone and check your email.”

The health department said it had to enter a restricted Phase 1b because the locality received less COVID-19 vaccine supplies from the federal government than expected.

You can pre-register for a vaccine online here or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).