“Pizza,” the Fairfax County husky goes TikTok viral

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County husky and his human babies are going viral on the social media app, TikTok.

The husky, named Pizza, has over 421,000 followers world wide, and over 7.9 million likes on the platform.

His owner, Alexandra Humbeck, says Pizza launched to social media fame at the beginning of the pandemic. She posted videos of the dog with her newborn babies. From there, Pizza started to gain a social media following.

Humbeck says that all the videos aren’t staged — she’s just documenting her dog’s personality.

“That’s just Pizza being Pizza. Those are like, one take and that’s it,” she says.

Pizza’s TikTok videos are more than just a quarantine project. Humbeck says she will continue to post to the account, even after quarantine ends.

“These are just videos…are for me. To share them with people, and people love them just as much as I love them, I’ll keep doing it, even when people stop watching,” said Humbeck. “I love Pizza, obviously, and I love my babies.”