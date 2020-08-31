Pilot, 3 passengers safe after plane crash in Accomack County Monday

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say four people are safe following a plane crash in Accomack County Monday.
State police were alerted about the crash just before 4 p.m. Monday.
Troopers arrived to find the wreckage of the aircraft near the intersection of Berry and Mason roads in Bloxom.
Police did not say what type of aircraft the plane is or who owns it, but a U.S. Navy spokesperson confirmed the plane is a Navy aircraft.
Both roads are closed at the intersection due to the crash investigation. A detour is set up.
The county sheriff’s office says state troopers will be the lead agency at the scene.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Pregnant woman dies of COVID-19 after co-workers throw surprise baby shower
- Vigil underway for Whitcomb Court homicide victim Timothy McMorris
- Are college students catching COVID-19? A look at early reports from some major universities
- Louisiana protester arrested after hosting BBQ in front of mayor’s home
- ‘Antifa hunter’ gets 3 years for online racist threats