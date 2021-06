WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A pilot had to perform an emergency landing Tuesday night after his plane’s engine caught fire in the air.

Virginia State Police say they responded to Williamsburg Jamestown Airport around 10:20 p.m.

They say the pilot, Robert W. Soderholm III, and a passenger were traveling back from Richmond FCI airport when the plane’s 1969 Piper engine caught fire.

Soderholm was able to successfully land at the airport without incident.