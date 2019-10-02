Planning on visiting the Virginia State Fair? Prepare for the heat

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Despite temperatures nearing triple digits, the Virginia State Fair continues until Sunday at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

Fair officials say about 250,000 people visited the state fair of Virginia last year. The recent heat in the area calls for a lot of planning to keep everybody happy and healthy.

Barbara Longest enjoyed the state fair Wednesday with her granddaughter. The family from King and Queen County was strategic about their visit.

“The misting machine and getting in the shade and we came very early as soon as they opened we were the first ones through the gate,” Longest told 8News.

A team of first responders starts planning for the state fair weeks in advance by monitoring the forecast.

“The biggest problem we have here is people getting over-heated and under hydrated,” Steve Wood explained.

Wood is from Emergency Training Systems and is in charge of the paramedics at the park.

Hot hot heat this week at @StateFairVA — fair officials tell me they plan weeks & months in advance to make sure visitors are safe when they make the trip here. On the busiest days, there are nearly 20 medical people on standby to help. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/vAbYNs7AM2 — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) October 2, 2019

“People come in saying I just didn’t prepare for it, it’s October, I didn’t think it was going to be this hot, this is really unusual and I didn’t hydrate enough I didn’t prepare to be here,” Wood said. “They should be drinking about a bottle of water every two hours while they’re here to keep from coming to see us.”

With the heat expected this week, visitors of the state fair are allowed to bring their own water with them.

