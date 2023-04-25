LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — PLAY, an airline boasting low-cost flights from the United States to Europe, begins service from Dulles International Airport (IAD) on April 26.

The inaugural flight takes travelers from the D.C. area to Reykjavik, Iceland, which is home to PLAY.

Service from Dulles builds on the airline’s footprint in the DMV and comes roughly a year after PLAY began flying from Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

Among the roster of European destinations offered by PLAY are London, Dublin, Barcelona, Prague, Paris, Warsaw, Paris, Brussels, and many more.

To celebrate the beginning of its Dulles service, PLAY is offering 20% off flights from IAD and BWI to Iceland, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Stansted. People have until the end of the day on April 26 to take advantage of the offer. The deal is good on flights booked for September to December 2023.

In addition to flights from IAD and Dulles, PLAY offers daily service from Boston and New York. The company said it had an 87% on-time arrival performance in 2022 and expected to fly between 1.5 and 1.7 million passengers in 2023.