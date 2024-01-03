AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Amelia County woman is dead after a December hunting incident, according to the Department of Wildlife Resources’ Conservation Police.

Conservation Police Officers received a call about a fatal hunting incident around 12 p.m on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Officers responded to the area of Egglestetton Road in Amelia County, joining Amelia County deputies and EMS.

According to officials, 18-year-old Lilly Patman of the Amelia Court House area was deer hunting with a small group. One of the other hunters found Patman dead during the hunt. She appeared to have been shot.

The Department of Wildlife Resources and its Conservation Police Officers continue to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.