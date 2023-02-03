UPDATE, Feb. 3, 2:59 p.m. — The Arlington County Police Department said that police arrested 18-year-old Kenan Owens of Arlington on charges of Trespassing at School, Stalking, and Remove/Alter Serial Number of Firearm.

In addition, the department said Owens faces three counts of Allowing Access to Firearm by Children. Police explained that that charge stems from the fact that there were children in Owen’s home when they executed the search and arrest warrants.

Investigators said Owens had gone to the school to try to find a student with whom he had an ongoing dispute. People told school administrators who contacted police.

The police department said Owens was gone by the time officers got to the school but he was in the student’s neighborhood later.

When police executed their search warrant, they found three guns, including a ghost gun (one with the serial number removed).

Owens was being held without bond Friday.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Wakefield High School was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports of a possible trespasser there.

Arlington Public Schools tweeted about the lockdown around 12:45 p.m. and asked parents to stay where they were and not come to the school. Instead, the school division asked them to be available to receive updates and instructions, as needed.

The Arlington County Police Department tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that its officers were there after it received a report about a possible trespasser. By 3:05 p.m. the department tweeted that police found that the trespasser wasn’t on school property at that time and that lockdown would be lifted at dismissal and students would be dismissed on time.

Police still were looking into the situation.