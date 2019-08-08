Police: 2 killed in shooting at restaurant in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person has been detained after two people were shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a restaurant in Newport News.

Newport News police spokesman Brandon Maynard said the shooting happened at Dunn’s River Jamaican and Caribbean Restaurant in the 5000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Officers have one person detained, however the investigation remains ongoing. More information will be released once available. (3/3) — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) August 8, 2019

The two people shot were pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a series of tweets Thursday afternoon.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.