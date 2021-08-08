Police: 3 sent to the hospital following stabbing incident at Virginia Beach nightclub

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are currently looking for a man involved in a stabbing incident that sent 3 people to the hospital overnight.

According to Virginia Beach Police, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital reported 3 stabbing victims walk in just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims sustained the injuries during an altercation at a restaurant in the 400 block of South Lynnhaven Road.

Officials say the victims and the alleged suspect are known to each other.

Police are now looking for the accused suspect, identified as Valente Elias Sanchez, who is facing several charges including 3 counts of malicious assault and 1 simple assault.

Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach Police