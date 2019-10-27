Police: 3 teenagers dead after car crash in Yorktown

Breaking News
YORK COUNTY, Va. (AP/WRIC) — Police in Virginia say three teenage boys are dead after the car they were traveling in hit a tree and flipped on its roof.

Virginia State Police said a 16-year-old boy driving a BMW Saturday night lost control of the car and struck a tree. He was killed on impact.

Two other 16-year-old boys riding in the car also died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

WAVY, an 8News affiliate, reports that several people have reached out saying the victims attended Tabb High School. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook stating “We grieve with you. Pray for Tabb.”

We grieve with you.

Posted by York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 27, 2019

