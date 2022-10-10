ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 62-year-old Virginia man driving a moped was killed Monday after hitting the back of a delivery truck stopped in traffic with its hazards lights on, police claim.

According to a release from Virginia State Police, a commercial box truck was stopped in the right southbound lane of Route 32 at Bartlett Circle in the Isle of Wight County with its emergency flashers on when the driver of the moped hit the back of the truck.

The driver of the moped, identified as James Edward Bailey of Windsor, Virginia, died from the injuries he suffered in the crash. State police claim Bailey did not see the truck stopped.

The driver of the truck, Rodney L. Jones, stopped the vehicle to make a home delivery in the area, police claim. Jones, a 49-year-old from Richmond, has been charged with improperly stopping in the roadway.