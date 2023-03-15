DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — An elderly man missing out of North Carolina may be in need of medical attention, according to the Southern Shores Police Department.

According to police, 76-year-old Jerry Edwin Rose was last seen in the area of Wax Myrtle Trail in Southern Shores. He was driving a silver 2003 Toyota Corolla with a North Carolina license plate reading, “OBX78049.”

Rose reportedly suffers from dementia and is in need of medical attention. Police said Rose may be headed to the Waynesboro area of Virginia.

Police described Rose as a 5-foot-10-inch tall white man, weighing approximately 155 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.

(Courtesy of the Southern Shores Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Southern Shores Police Department)

Anyone with information on Rose’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Dare County Communication at 252-473-3444.