CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 78-year-old man is dead after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 5:35 p.m. on Friday, April 21 on Springs Road near Fair Oaks Drive.

It was determined that 78-year-old Charles J. Sanitra of Fredericksburg was driving a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica heading east on Springs Road when the car ran off the right side of the road. Sanitra overcorrected, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Sierra heading west, police said.

Sanitra was taken to Fauquier Health, where police said he later died from his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the GMC, a 50-year-old man from Minnesota, sustained minor injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is still under investigation.