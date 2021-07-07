Police: 8-year-old accidentally shoots 12-year-old in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials said an 8-year-old accidentally shot and seriously injured a 12-year-old at a residence Tuesday night.

The shooting left the 12-year-old with serious — but not life-threatening — injuries.

Police responded to the shooting around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Kissimmee Avenue.

Initial investigation indicates the 8-year-old boy found an adult’s firearm and accidentally shot the 12-year-old boy.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded and treated the boy at the scene. He was then taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The 8-year-old was being interviewed by police as of 9:30 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police did not release additional information.