Police: 9-year-old girl killed, 3 seriously injured after head-on crash in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said Monday that a 9-year-old girl was killed in a head-on crash in Amelia County that left three others, including a 6-year-old, with serious injuries last week.

Authorities responded to West Pridesville Road at 6:47 p.m. on Dec. 15 for reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area. A preliminary investigation found that a 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling west on West Pridesville Road when it tried to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone, police said.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, identified as a 20-year-old female, crossed into the eastbound lane and into the path of another vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Venza. According to state police, the vehicles had a head-on collision on the shoulder of the eastbound lane. The driver of the Ford Fusion was wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There were three occupants in the Toyota Venza, a 32-year-old man who was driving, a 9-year-old girl in the front passenger seat and a 6-year-old in the rear passenger seat. Police said none of the occupants in the Venza were wearing seatbelts.

Police said the girl died from her injuries at the hospital and the driver and 6-year-old suffered serious injuries but both are expected to survive.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and charges are pending consolation with the county prosecutor, state police confirmed.