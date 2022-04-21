EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man is facing charges after a five-month-old died Thursday as a result of serious injuries.

Police were called to Bon Secours Hospital in Emporia on Monday, April 18, and saw the baby had serious facial injuries, which instantly began an investigation into the cause of the injuries. The infant was then transferred to VCU Hospital, but died three days later as a result of their injuries.

Police said in a release that officers, detectives, the Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit, and the Department of Social Services immediately began investigating what had happened to the baby due to the severity of the injuries.

Their investigation led detectives to arrest Emporia resident, 24-year-old Shatez Damaur-Quadre Franklin, on charges of Malicious Wounding, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Felony Child Neglect. Franklin is being held in jail without bond.

“Let our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this child in this said time,” said Emporia Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw.

Detectives of the Emporia Police Department are working alongside the Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit, Department of Social Services and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to further investigate the incident with additional charges pending.