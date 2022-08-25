ALBEMARALE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Albemarle County Police Department for a missing 71-year-old man.

According to VSP, Ronnie Wolford was last seen at 5 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Monocan Trail Road in the Covesville area. He walks with a cane and is believed to be wearing a camouflage baseball cap and black motorcycle boots.

Photos provided by Virginia State Police

Wolford is believed to be driving a grey 2016 Nissan Frontier with Virginia tags ULD3555. He has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance is believed to pose a credible threat to his health and safety. Anyone who thinks they have seen Wolford or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Albemarle Police at 434-296-5807.