Police asking for help finding missing Albemarle teen

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help from the public finding a teen who has been missing for five days.

Angie Martinez-Garcia, 17, was last seen in the Ivy area on Sunday, Jan. 16. According to a release from Albemarle County Police, she may have been picked up by an unknown male subject.

Martinez-Garcia is about 4’3″ tall and weighs around 110 pounds. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Albemarle County Police at 434-296-5807.