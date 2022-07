Charleigh Paluszak (Photo: Waynesboro Police)

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.

According to police, 17-year-old Charleigh Paluszak was last seen on Tuesday, July 19.

Anyone with information related to Charleigh’s whereabouts is asked to call Waynesboro Police at 540-942-6675.