Photo: VSP

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and the Virginia Beach Police Department are asking for help finding a missing woman.

According to police, 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Thalia Trace Drive in Virginia Beach. She is believed to have been wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a black baseball cap when she went missing.

Marie is 5’1″ and weighs around 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen Marie or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4101.