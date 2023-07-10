The area of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel where a truck went overboard on June 23, 2023

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) – A blown tire caused by a tractor-trailer hitting a curb on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was the precursor to the crash that sent it into the Chesapeake Bay and led to the driver’s death, according to a police crash report of the June 22 incident obtained by 10 On Your Side.

The police crash report from the state Department of Motor Vehicles states that the tractor-trailer, owned by Keep It Moving 22 LLC and driven by Christopher Andre-Allen Scott of Henrico, was traveling north on the CBBT around 1:49 p.m. when one of the vehicle’s driver’s side tires struck the curb 51 feet south of the one-mile post, causing the tire to blow out.

At that point, “the front driver’s side tire went up onto the curb and the truck crashed through the guard rail, landing in the Chesapeake Bay.”

Scott’s body and the truck were recovered by a dive crew the following day.

It also noted that a second vehicle traveling southbound on the CBBT when it was struck by a piece of debris, causing damage to the vehicle and injuring the front passenger, identified in the report as Alejandro Shameka.

The report noted that the tractor-trailer was driving at the posted speed limit of 55 mph, and that the weather condition indicated “fog.”