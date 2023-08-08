ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is in custody after he allegedly led Virginia State Police on a chase that crossed multiple county lines — reaching speeds of up to 115 mph — that resulted in the seizure of a stolen gun and multiple narcotics.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, a state trooper attempted to pull over a driver of a Ford Taurus for an expired tag on Interstate 81 at the 245 exit ramp in Rockingham County.

According to police, the driver of the Ford — later identified as Marquilis T. Boyd, 24, of Charlotte, North Carolina — did not stop and sped away. Police began pursuing the car, which continued north on I-81 into Shenandoah County, then into Warren County where state police used a device to deflate the car’s tires.

Boyd continued north where he hit a Chevrolet Malibu also driving north. Police said Boyd then continued north and exited I-81 onto Interstate 56 East, where a state trooper positioned his car in front of Boyd’s Ford in an attempt to stop the car.

The Ford crashed into the trooper’s patrol vehicle, causing Boyd’s car to crash into the median on Interstate 66. Police said three suspects in the Ford ran out of the vehicle into a nearby Walmart but were later located and taken into custody.

Boyd was located inside the car and charged with five felonies in connection with the incident:

Eluding law enforcement in Rockingham County

Eluding law enforcement in Shenandoah County

Eluding law enforcement in Warren County

Assaulting law enforcement

Hit-and-run

Police said Boyd was taken to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being taken to RSW Regional Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

The three passengers of the Ford — a 24-year-old woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, a 21-year-old woman from Holly, North Carolina and a 40-year-old man from Decatur, Georgia — were detained and taken to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Both women have been released with no charges yet placed, while the Georgia man remains hospitalized with charges pending.

Police said multiple narcotics and two handguns were found at the scene. One of those handguns was reported stolen out of the City of Richmond.

A state trooper had minor injuries due to the Ford colliding with his patrol car, and was treated at the scene, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 540-829-7771, #77 from a cellphone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.